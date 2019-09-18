Go to the main site
    250 world’s largest tour operators convene in Kazakhstan

    18 September 2019, 18:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Asia-Pacific Region international tourism exhibition kicked off in the Kazakh capital to run through September 20.

    The event is a unique opportunity for Kazakhstan-based tour operators and business communities to strengthen international ties in order to promote the country’s and foreign tour products. The project is purposed to contribute to building new ties in consolidating the current business partnerships.

    The exhibition brings together 60 nations, including 250 largest tour operators.

    The networking platform for meetings and business forums devoted to industry tourism and content marketing will be held as part of the exhibition.

    As the organizers say the exhibition is expected to stir interest in Kazakhstan and the entire Central Asian region.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Tourism Nur-Sultan
