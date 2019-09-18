Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

250 world’s largest tour operators convene in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 September 2019, 18:03
250 world’s largest tour operators convene in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Asia-Pacific Region international tourism exhibition kicked off in the Kazakh capital to run through September 20.

The event is a unique opportunity for Kazakhstan-based tour operators and business communities to strengthen international ties in order to promote the country’s and foreign tour products. The project is purposed to contribute to building new ties in consolidating the current business partnerships.

The exhibition brings together 60 nations, including 250 largest tour operators.

The networking platform for meetings and business forums devoted to industry tourism and content marketing will be held as part of the exhibition.

As the organizers say the exhibition is expected to stir interest in Kazakhstan and the entire Central Asian region.


Tourism   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15