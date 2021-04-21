Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

250 thou residents of Atyrau rgn to get COVID-19 vaccine

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 April 2021, 13:14
250 thou residents of Atyrau rgn to get COVID-19 vaccine

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 250,000 people over 18 years old are to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the region’s health office.

Head of Atyrau region’s health office Askhan Baiduvaliyev said that a total of 14,887 residents of the region have received the first Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine dose and 3,472 – the second dose since February 1, 2021.

In his words, it is planned to vaccine 250 thousand residents of Atyrau region over 18 years old and who have no contradictions to vaccination.

He said that the vaccine is administered upon consent and on a voluntary basis.

Since February 1, 2021, the region have received 15,200 thousand doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, 8 thousand more doses are expected to arrive in the region on April 23.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages