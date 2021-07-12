Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    250 Kazakh cultural centres unveil worldwide

    12 July 2021, 16:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Otandastar Foundation signed a memorandum of cooperation with 71 Kazakh cultural centres abroad,» Vice President of the Foundation Magauiya Sarbassov said.

    The Foundation works in four directions as of today, in particular, it focuses on holding cultural and humanitarian events to preserve national identity of Kazakhs abroad. It supports compatriots moved from abroad, helps integrate to the society, settle pressing issues. Thirdly, it conducts analytical research on problems of Kazakhs abroad and compatriots. It also establishes contacts with Kazakh youth overseas.

    According to him, there are some 250 Kazakh cultural centre, including 150 working actively. Today the Foundation signed the memorandum of mutual cooperation with 71 Kazakh cultural centers. With the support of the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry the Abai Uii project was launched. There are five such houses overseas.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Culture Abai 175 Years
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    4 Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
    5 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor