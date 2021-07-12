Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
250 Kazakh cultural centres unveil worldwide

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 July 2021, 16:49
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Otandastar Foundation signed a memorandum of cooperation with 71 Kazakh cultural centres abroad,» Vice President of the Foundation Magauiya Sarbassov said.

The Foundation works in four directions as of today, in particular, it focuses on holding cultural and humanitarian events to preserve national identity of Kazakhs abroad. It supports compatriots moved from abroad, helps integrate to the society, settle pressing issues. Thirdly, it conducts analytical research on problems of Kazakhs abroad and compatriots. It also establishes contacts with Kazakh youth overseas.

According to him, there are some 250 Kazakh cultural centre, including 150 working actively. Today the Foundation signed the memorandum of mutual cooperation with 71 Kazakh cultural centers. With the support of the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry the Abai Uii project was launched. There are five such houses overseas.


