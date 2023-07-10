250 Kazakh companies participate in Innoprom industrial fair in Yekaterinburg

YEKATERINBURG. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to Russia’s Yekaterinburg, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has visited the Innoprom International Industrial Fair and participated in the strategic session of the event «Sustainable Manufacturing: Renewal Strategies», Kazinform learned from primeminister.kz.

The countries presenting their national expositions at Innoprom are Armenia, Belarus (as a partner country), Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Official and business delegations from Bahrain, Egypt, India, Iran, UAE, Serbia, Turkiye etc. are participating in the event as well.

The exposition is devoted to metal processing, transport engineering, energy, automation and robotics, digital production etc. The total area of Kazakhstani pavilion is 900 square meters with 250 leading domestic companies showcasing their achievements here.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko and Chairman of the Russian Government Mikhail Mishustin got familiarized with the best samples of industrial products and technologies.

Taking the floor at the main strategic session, Alikhan Smailov pointed out a good dynamics of the Kazakh-Russian cooperation in processing industry. Since 2019, the countries have been implementing the Joint Action Program on Industrial Cooperation.

As Alikhan Smailov said, the pool of joint projects has been expanded to 125 with a total volume of investments exceeding 33 billion US dollars. 30 projects worth 3.2 billion US dollars have already been implemented.

The Prime Minister mentioned as an example such major projects as production of tires together with Tatneft, mainline diesel locomotives and electric locomotives together with Transmashholding, cabling and wiring products together with Eurasian Cable. Besides, 40 more joint projects worth almost 17 billion US dollars are being implemented, while 55 projects amounting to 14 billion US dollars are under discussion.

He said that Kazakhstan and Belarus implement 11 investment projects this year and added that the present portfolio of joint projects can be and should be expanded. «We have all required resources for that,» he noted.

Promising investors may use easy-term loans, long-term agreements and offtake contracts. The investors are also assisted in land plots allocation, building infrastructure and in other issues.

«Innoprom has already become a traditional event aimed at strengthening industrial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia and implementation of new joint initiatives,» he concluded.