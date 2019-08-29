Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
25 years passed since Kazakhstan joined Non-Proliferation Treaty

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
29 August 2019, 11:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the participants of the Nazarbayev Prize for Nuclear Weapon Free World and Global Security Awarding Ceremony, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Our today’s meeting is symbolic. This year we mark the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s accession to the Nuclear Weapons Non-Proliferation Treaty and the IAEA as well as the 10th anniversary of entry into force of the Central Asian Nuclear - Weapon - Free Zone (CANWFZ) treaty, » Tokayev said.

He reminded that Kazakhstan possessed huge nuclear arsenal in the past.

«You know that Kazakhstan was the world’s 4th largest nuclear country. But now, thanks to a wise policy of First President Nursultan Nazarbayev, we have turned into a leader of the global anti-nuclear movement. The road to this goal was an uneasy one. Our nation knows well about the consequences of arms races and military tests, since two-thirds of all nuclear tests in the USSR were conducted in our country, « the Head of State added.


