Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
25 works submitted for Abai State Prize in Literature and Art this year
12 August 2022 11:05

25 works submitted for Abai State Prize in Literature and Art this year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On August 11, State Counsellor of the Republic of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin chaired the first in 2022 meeting of the Commission for Award of the Abai State Prize in Literature and Art, the press service of Akorda reported.

The members of the Commission reviewed 25 works submitted for the state prize in the field of literature, cinema, theatre, music, architecture and art.

The Commission chose the candidates qualifying for the next stage of the competition by secret ballot.


Related news
Kazakhstani schools to shift to 5-day school week – Minister
Over 500 volunteers to join organization of intl religious congress in Nur-Sultan
Two Kazakhstanis reached U20 World Championships Women's Freestyle finals
Read also
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U20 World Women’s Wrestling Champs
Over 700,000 Kazakhstanis visited Uzbekistan since Jan
Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
Kazakhstani Danilina lost in Cincinnati quarterfinals
Kazakh President Aide Gizat Nurdauletov attends 17th meeting of SCO Security Council Secretaries
Kazakhstani karateka Sofia Berultseva wins gold at Islamic Solidarity Games 2022
Kazakh President arrives in Sochi for a working visit
Kazakhstan to allocate KZT 136 bln for sports infrastructure development
Popular
1 Kostanay rgn sees 79 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs
2 COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
3 August 20. Today's Birthdays
4 Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
5 Quake jolts 349 km away from Almaty

News

Archive