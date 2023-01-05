Go to the main site
    25 republican road sections remain closed due to winter storm in Kazakhstan

    5 January 2023, 21:31

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 25 sections of republican roads remain closed due to winter storm in Zhetysu, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Karaganda, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions, Kazinform cites the press service of KazAvtoZhol.

    644 units of machinery and 1,100 road workers continue fighting the long snowfall’s consequences.

    It was said that traffic began moving again in Akmola region.

    Height of snow cover reaches up to 50cm locally.

    Dangerous road conditions remain in East Kazakhstan, Zhetysu, and Karaganda regions. For instance, 15 sections of republican road are still closed due to bad weather conditions.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

