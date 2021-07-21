Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
25 parathletes to represent Kazakhstan at Tokyo Paralympic Games

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 July 2021, 13:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 25 parathletes will represent Kazakhstan at the upcoming Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

25 parathletes from Kazakhstan will compete for medals in seven sports at the Paralympic Games in the Japanese capital from August 24 till September 5, 2021.

Kazakhstani parathletes earned seven Olympic quotas in swimming, six quotas in judo, five quotas in power lifting, three quotas in taekwondo and two quotas in track-and-field athletics.

For the first time ever Kazakhstani parathletes also scored Olympic quotas in canoe and pistol shooting.

Two-time world champion, three-time Asian champion and two-time European champion in parataekwondo Nurlan Dombayev and silver medalist of the XV Rio Olympics Raushan Koshybayeva will bear the national flag of Kazakhstan at the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

