Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    25 killed in Russia's petrol station fire

    15 August 2023, 09:18

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A fire erupted at a gas station in Russia's southernmost Republic of Dagestan, killing 25 people, Russian officials said Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

    Some 66 individuals have been injured, 10 of them in serious condition, Russia's deputy Health Minister Vladimir Fisenko was quoted by RIA news agency as saying.

    The Russian emergency service said in a statement that it took firefighters more than three and a half hours to put out the fire, which had grown to a size of 600 square meters.

    The fire started on Monday night at an auto repair shop on the roadside of a highway in Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan, and caused blasts spreading to a nearby gas station.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Russia World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Albanian President Bajram Begaj in Akorda
    2 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    3 Abu Dhabi to host global summit for faith leaders to address climate crisis ahead of COP28
    4 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    5 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights