    25 expectant mothers, over 80 kids treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau

    28 October 2021, 10:31

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 20 expectant mothers and over 80 children are being treated for the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the healthcare office of Atyrau region, presently 25 pregnant women are receiving treatment for COVID-19. Of these, 15 are staying at the regional infectious facilities, while 10 are being treated at home.

    86 children have contracted the coronavirus infection. Two of them are being treated at the regional infectious facilities, while the rest are receiving an outpatient treatment.

    Earlier it was reported that Atyrau region had registered 30 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The pace of vaccination against COVID-19 reportedly slowed down in the region.

    It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first to be immunized against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination for all eligible citizens of Kazakhstan started on April 2, 2021.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
