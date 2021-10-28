Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

25 expectant mothers, over 80 kids treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 October 2021, 10:31
25 expectant mothers, over 80 kids treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 20 expectant mothers and over 80 children are being treated for the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the healthcare office of Atyrau region, presently 25 pregnant women are receiving treatment for COVID-19. Of these, 15 are staying at the regional infectious facilities, while 10 are being treated at home.

86 children have contracted the coronavirus infection. Two of them are being treated at the regional infectious facilities, while the rest are receiving an outpatient treatment.

Earlier it was reported that Atyrau region had registered 30 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The pace of vaccination against COVID-19 reportedly slowed down in the region.

It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first to be immunized against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination for all eligible citizens of Kazakhstan started on April 2, 2021.
Atyrau region   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages