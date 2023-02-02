25 candidates of Nationwide Social Democratic Party to participate in Majilis elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The extraordinary congress of the Nationwide Social Democratic Party took place in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

Following the congress, the Party made a decision to take part in the forthcoming Majilis elections.

«Today’s congress is an important event. Important transformations are underway in Kazakhstan,» Party Chairman Askhat Rakhimzhanov said.

25 people, as well as the Party leader, were included in the party list. 6 people will take part in the elections by the majority voted system.

As earlier reported, the Majilis and maslikhat elections will be held in Kazakhstan on March 19. All seven registered political parties are allowed to take part in the elections.



