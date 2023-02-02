Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 458.69 eur/kzt 501.3

    rub/kzt 6.52 cny/kzt 68.04
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    25 candidates of Nationwide Social Democratic Party to participate in Majilis elections

    2 February 2023, 12:42

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The extraordinary congress of the Nationwide Social Democratic Party took place in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

    Following the congress, the Party made a decision to take part in the forthcoming Majilis elections.

    «Today’s congress is an important event. Important transformations are underway in Kazakhstan,» Party Chairman Askhat Rakhimzhanov said.

    25 people, as well as the Party leader, were included in the party list. 6 people will take part in the elections by the majority voted system.

    As earlier reported, the Majilis and maslikhat elections will be held in Kazakhstan on March 19. All seven registered political parties are allowed to take part in the elections.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Ex-presidential candidate Karakat Abden joins Auyl Party
    Respublica Party to convene congress Feb 6
    6 NGOs bid to observe Majilis and maslikhat elections so far
    Elections: Nationwide Social and Democratic Party unveils lists of candidates
    Popular
    1 February 5. Today's Birthdays
    2 Cooperation in field of education with Kazakhstan discussed in Bulgaria
    3 Kazakhstan’s Dauranova captures gold at ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating
    4 Kazakhstan’s Troitskaya wins gold in FIS Women’s Slalom in Kyrgyzstan
    5 Arina Altukhova of Kazakhstan hauls gold at ISSF World Cup in Jakarta