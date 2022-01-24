Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
25,000 doses of Sputnik Light vaccine arrived in Turkestan region

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
24 January 2022, 11:32
TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM 25,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik Light vaccine were delivered in Turkestan region, the regional akimat’s press service reports.

Sputnik Light is a single-component vaccine used for revaccination.

1,046,428 locals were given the 1st shot of the coronavirus vaccine, 1,037,716 fully competed vaccination. 90,972 were boosted or received the 3rd shot.

There are 150 vaccination sites in the region.

As earlier reported, Turkestan region is the only one remaining in the COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’.


Coronavirus   Turkestan region   COVID-19   Sputnik Light  
