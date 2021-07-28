25,000 doses of Kazakh QazVac vaccine bound for Kyrgyzstan arrives in Kordai

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh government arranged a delivery of 25 thousand doses of the homegrown QazVac vaccine against COVID-19 to the neighboring country – Kyrgyzstan in line with the instruction of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev given following the talks with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As part of cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic Kazakhstan sends 25,000 doses of the QazVac vaccine to Kyrgyzstan.

The humanitarian cargo will be handed over today at the Kordai-Ak zhol crossing point with the participation of Kyrgyz Health and Social Development Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliyev and Ambassador of Kazakhsta to Kyrgyzstan Rapil Zhoshybayev.

The cargo bound for Kyrgyzstan was sent from the Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems.