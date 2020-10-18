Go to the main site
    245 Kazakhstanis without PCR tests put under quarantine

    18 October 2020, 13:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «14 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on October 18 with 1,969 passengers onboard. 1,724 of them had medical certificates with PCR test results, while 245 had no certificates,» chief state sanitary doctor on transport Sadvakas Baigabulov said.

    6 of the international flights carrying 852 passengers landed in Nur-Sultan. 717 of them had medical certificates.

    He noted that 87% of all inbound international travelers had PCR tests. 245 nationals of Kazakhstan without medical certificates showing PCR test results were put under two-day quarantine in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent.

    276 arrived Kazakhstanis were placed yesterday under quarantine due to absence of PCR tests.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

