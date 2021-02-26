Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    244 COVID-19 patients under hospital treatment in N Kazakhstan rgn

    26 February 2021, 16:26

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 situation has been stabilized in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At a briefing at the regional communications service, Kumar Kusemisov, Deputy Head of the Health Office of North Kazakhstan region, said that the daily number of hospital admissions due to COVID-19 has dropped. As of today, 244 people are treated at the region’s infectious diseases hospitals, with the bed occupancy standing at 20%.

    According to the region’s Chief Medical Officer Asset Zhumatayev, the weekly COVID-19 case count has dropped by 18% from 298 to 252 cases.

    The region has recorded 38 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 13 in Petropavlovsk, and the others in districts. Out of the 38 cases, nine were asymptomatic and one was imported.

    A total of 12,245 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the region over the past 11 months. 60% of the total infected people sought medical assistance, 24% were contacts, and 16% underwent preventive checkups.

    According to the COVID-19 spread map, the region has been in the «green zone» since February 21.

    The region is to ease the quarantine curbs starting from February 28.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev reported on criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    3 people die in road accident in Kyzylorda region
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    5 India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches