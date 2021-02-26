Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
244 COVID-19 patients under hospital treatment in N Kazakhstan rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 February 2021, 16:26
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 situation has been stabilized in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At a briefing at the regional communications service, Kumar Kusemisov, Deputy Head of the Health Office of North Kazakhstan region, said that the daily number of hospital admissions due to COVID-19 has dropped. As of today, 244 people are treated at the region’s infectious diseases hospitals, with the bed occupancy standing at 20%.

According to the region’s Chief Medical Officer Asset Zhumatayev, the weekly COVID-19 case count has dropped by 18% from 298 to 252 cases.

The region has recorded 38 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 13 in Petropavlovsk, and the others in districts. Out of the 38 cases, nine were asymptomatic and one was imported.

A total of 12,245 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the region over the past 11 months. 60% of the total infected people sought medical assistance, 24% were contacts, and 16% underwent preventive checkups.

According to the COVID-19 spread map, the region has been in the «green zone» since February 21.

The region is to ease the quarantine curbs starting from February 28.

