242 people treated for COVID-19 at infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The occupancy rate of infectious diseases beds stands at 10.2% and that of ICU beds – 19.8% in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 242 are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals in the region, occupying 10.2% of the total beds. 21 patients are in intensive care units, three of whom are on artificial lung ventilation. The ICU bed occupancy stands at 19.8%.

Earlier it was reported that the number of patients is on the decline at the infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau region.



