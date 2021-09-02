Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    241 coronavirus patients are on life support

    2 September 2021, 09:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 110,420 people (103,553 coronavirus positive and 6,867 coronavirus negative) are being treated for coronavirus as of September 1, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

    23, 744 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 86,676 are receiving outpatient treatment.

    1,704 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 493 are in extremely critical condition, while 241 are on life support.

    As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 880 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s tally to 798,671.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II