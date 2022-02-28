Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

241 citizens of Kazakhstan cross Ukrainian-Polish border

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 February 2022, 13:26
241 citizens of Kazakhstan cross Ukrainian-Polish border

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 241 nationals of Kazakhstan have already crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border, Head of the Press Service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry Yerlan Zhetibayev said Monday, Kazinform reports.

According to Yerlan Zhetibayev, four buses with nationals of Kazakhstan have crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border. 99 more citizens of Kazakhstan are waiting at the border to be checked.

The repatriation flight jetted off from Atyrau city earlier this morning at around 10:00 am. It is expected to leave Katowice, Poland at 15:30 pm.

The repatriation flight will head for a technical stop to Atyrau city late in the evening and then land in Almaty city at around 00:30 am. The A321 plane reportedly seats 174 passengers. Another flight is believed to evacuate the remaining citizens of Kazakhstan awaiting at the border.

Earlier it was reported the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the embassies of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Ukraine and Poland as well as Air Astana company decided to organize special flights to repatriate our nationals from Ukraine.


Foreign policy    Air Astana   Ukraine    Kazakhstan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final