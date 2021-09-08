24 thou doses of QazVac vaccine delivered to Akmola rgn

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – 24,000 doses of the Kazakh QazVac COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to Akmola region, Nurlan Shagirov, deputy head of the health office of Akmola region, said at a briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Shagirov, the region has received a total of 629,190 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 487,200 doses of Sputnik V vaccine, 10,990 doses of QazVac vaccine, 61,000 doses of HayatVax vaccine, 48,000 doses of СoronaVac vaccine, and 22,000 doses of Verо Cell vaccine, since this February. Those include 332,595 doses of the first component and 296,959 doses of the second component.

In total, 264,741 Akmola region residents have been administered the first component, that is 64.4% of the eligible population of the region. Both components have been given to 221,296 people or 53.8% of the eligible population in the region since February this year.

As of today, 18,168 workers of industrial enterprises, including 6,946 workers of strategic enterprises, 83% of the teachers, 37% of the students, all civil servants, and all persons with chronic diseases have received COVID-19 vaccines in the region.

According to Shagirov, the region received 22,600 doses of the second component of Sputnik V vaccine on August 27, and 24,000 doses of QazVac vaccine. They are set to be distributed to medical facilities across the region.

There are 133 vaccination sites and 135 mobile teams in the region.



