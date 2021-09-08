Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Akmola region

24 thou doses of QazVac vaccine delivered to Akmola rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 September 2021, 08:21
24 thou doses of QazVac vaccine delivered to Akmola rgn

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – 24,000 doses of the Kazakh QazVac COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to Akmola region, Nurlan Shagirov, deputy head of the health office of Akmola region, said at a briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Shagirov, the region has received a total of 629,190 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 487,200 doses of Sputnik V vaccine, 10,990 doses of QazVac vaccine, 61,000 doses of HayatVax vaccine, 48,000 doses of СoronaVac vaccine, and 22,000 doses of Verо Cell vaccine, since this February. Those include 332,595 doses of the first component and 296,959 doses of the second component.

In total, 264,741 Akmola region residents have been administered the first component, that is 64.4% of the eligible population of the region. Both components have been given to 221,296 people or 53.8% of the eligible population in the region since February this year.

As of today, 18,168 workers of industrial enterprises, including 6,946 workers of strategic enterprises, 83% of the teachers, 37% of the students, all civil servants, and all persons with chronic diseases have received COVID-19 vaccines in the region.

According to Shagirov, the region received 22,600 doses of the second component of Sputnik V vaccine on August 27, and 24,000 doses of QazVac vaccine. They are set to be distributed to medical facilities across the region.

There are 133 vaccination sites and 135 mobile teams in the region.


Akmola region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   QazVac   Sputnik V   HayatVax   Vero Cell  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10