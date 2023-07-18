24 schools for over 80 thou places set to be opened in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 24 schools for 80,800 places are set to be constructed as part of the Comfortable School national project in Astana, Kassymkhan Sengazyev, head of the capital’s education department, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the speaker, the measures taken are to fully address the shortage of school places in the capital.

«The shortage of school places is one of the main issues facing the education system of our city. There are 164 schools where 236 thousand students studied last year in the capital. Over 27 thousand more students applied as the number of children grows, with the total number of students to reach 256 thousand. The number of students rose by 20 thousand compared to last year,» said Sengazyev.

The speaker also noted that there are 18 overcrowded and eight three-shift schools in Astana. To address these issues, 11 new schools for 15,700 places are under construction.

Four schools are to be commissioned in the capital before September 1.