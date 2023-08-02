Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana+27+29℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Akmola region

    24 new educational facilities to open doors in Akmola region

    2 August 2023, 08:41

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM 14 schools for 5,600 seats, five kindergartens for 1,200 kids, and four dormitories for 1,200 beds are being built in Akkol, Arshaly, Birzhan Sal, Sandyktau, Tselinograd districts and the towns of Stepnogorsk and Kokshetau, Kazinform quotes the akimat’s press service.

    According to head of the regional construction, architecture, and town-planning department Marat Aubakirov, construction of 24 educational facilities is underway.

    This year will compete nine schools for 2,800 pupils, five more will be constructed next year.

    Besides, a new school for 1,500 seats financed by private investments will be commissioned in the town of Kosshy by the start of the new academic year.

    He added 18 schools for 22,600 seats will be built as part of the 2023-2025 Comfortable Schools national project. Nine schools for 10,400 schoolchildren will be put into service in 2024-2025 in Arshaly, Burabay, Tselinograd, and Shortandy districts as well as Stepnogorsk and Kokshetau towns.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Akmola region Education Construction
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan chooses location for NPP construction
    New terminal of Almaty airport set to be opened next summer
    Draft new general layout of Kazakh capital presented
    6 apartment buildings commissioned in Taraz
    Popular
    1 TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President and Jordan’s media companies to cooperate
    2 Kazakh capital to host 1st Central Asian Oncology Week
    3 Climate debate: Influencers go on immersion trips in the Amazon
    4 Astana Qazaqstan Team to vie for top honors at BEMER Cyclassics 2023
    5 Kazakhstan marks Sports Day