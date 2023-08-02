24 new educational facilities to open doors in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM 14 schools for 5,600 seats, five kindergartens for 1,200 kids, and four dormitories for 1,200 beds are being built in Akkol, Arshaly, Birzhan Sal, Sandyktau, Tselinograd districts and the towns of Stepnogorsk and Kokshetau, Kazinform quotes the akimat’s press service.

According to head of the regional construction, architecture, and town-planning department Marat Aubakirov, construction of 24 educational facilities is underway.

This year will compete nine schools for 2,800 pupils, five more will be constructed next year.

Besides, a new school for 1,500 seats financed by private investments will be commissioned in the town of Kosshy by the start of the new academic year.

He added 18 schools for 22,600 seats will be built as part of the 2023-2025 Comfortable Schools national project. Nine schools for 10,400 schoolchildren will be put into service in 2024-2025 in Arshaly, Burabay, Tselinograd, and Shortandy districts as well as Stepnogorsk and Kokshetau towns.