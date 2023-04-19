Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
24 international companies relocated to Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 April 2023, 12:28
ASTANA. KAZINFORM «24 international companies relocated to Kazakhstan,» Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov told today’s sitting on Kazakhstan’s socioeconomic development.

He noted this year will launch 170 new industrial investment projects and attract 18.3 trillion tenge of investments into equity. The national pool out of 873 investment projects worth 28.1 trillion tenge is being worked out.

The Prime Minister said this year will implement 170 industrial projects worth 1 trillion tenge and generate some 15,000 new workplaces.


