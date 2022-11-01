24 fresh COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kazakhstan, 74 getting hospital treatment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 812 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of November 1, 2022, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

74patients are in hospitals, and 738 are at home care.

The condition of three patients is estimated as serious, four patients are critically ill, and one more patient is on life support.

As the Ministry informed, 24 fresh COVID-19 cases have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, the country’s total tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has made 1,394,753.



