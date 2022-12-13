Go to the main site
    24-apartment block in Taldykorgan remains without heating

    13 December 2022, 14:05

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Residents of a two-storey 24-apartment block in Taldykorgan were left without heating, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In a video published in social media, people are seen wearing warm clothes in their apartments. According to a woman, the radiators are cold, and the temperatures inside dropped as low as 12-13°C.

    «We are paying for the heating, which we do not feel,» people say.

    According to specialists, the building’s internal heating system needs to be reconstructed. The repair and reconstruction works will be held gradually, in winter period, without turning off the heating, the municipal mayor’s office says.

