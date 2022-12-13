Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Zhetysu region

24-apartment block in Taldykorgan remains without heating

13 December 2022, 14:05
24-apartment block in Taldykorgan remains without heating

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Residents of a two-storey 24-apartment block in Taldykorgan were left without heating, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In a video published in social media, people are seen wearing warm clothes in their apartments. According to a woman, the radiators are cold, and the temperatures inside dropped as low as 12-13°C.

«We are paying for the heating, which we do not feel,» people say.

According to specialists, the building’s internal heating system needs to be reconstructed. The repair and reconstruction works will be held gradually, in winter period, without turning off the heating, the municipal mayor’s office says.


Теги:
Related news
Anthology of modern Kyrgyz poetry in Kazakh language presented in Osh
Nurgul Mauberlinova relieved of duties of Vice Minister of Information and Social Development
Famous ballet dancer and choreographer Bulat Ayukhanov passed away
Read also
Head of State receives Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani
Anthology of modern Kyrgyz poetry in Kazakh language presented in Osh
Nurgul Mauberlinova relieved of duties of Vice Minister of Information and Social Development
Famous ballet dancer and choreographer Bulat Ayukhanov passed away
Kazakh wrestlers win 3 gold medals on 1st day of Qazaq Quresi World Championships in Astana
Kazakh athletes scoop bronze at 2022 World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix Final in Riyadh
Kazakh Zhankosh Turarov skyrockets in world boxing ranking
Newly appointed Swedish Ambassador to Kazakhstan presents credentials to Deputy FM Vassilenko
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh yurt presented for first time in capital of African Union
2 Kazakhstan should fully provide people with food staples – President
3 President Tokayev predicts year 2023 to be even more challenging
4 Head of State receives Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia Malik Murzalin
5 Brazil: 32% of country's soils have natural potential for agriculture

News