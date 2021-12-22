Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
24,000 revaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty rgn

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 December 2021, 13:33
ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM Over 24,000 people in Almaty region received the 3rd doses of the coronavirus vaccine, Kazinform reports.

As of today, 24,941 people were given the 1 st dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, including 19,832 teens aged 12-17, 3,489 nursing moms and 1,620 pregnant women. 2,353 fully completed the vaccination cycle. 1,977 of them ate teens, 323 breastfeeding and 53 expectant moms, the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty region reports.

Notably, the booster shots are given six months after the original vaccinations.


