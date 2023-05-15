23yo Para athlete Malika Mukhtarova dies

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Para athlete Malika Mukhtarova of Kostanay has died at the age of 23, Kazinform reports.

She was diagnosed with cerebral palsy in childhood. In 2015 Malika became a five-time champion of Kostanay region in competitive ballroom dancing. In 2016 she competed in the international competitions.

In 2016 she earned bronze in the Wheelchair Dance Sport World Cup in Saint Petersburg. In November 2016 she won the title of the Asian Wheelchair Dance Sport Championship. She hauled two gold and one bronze medals. In 2017 Malika won the top honors of the Kazakhstan Championship. In October she took two third places at the World Championships held in Belgium.

Last autumn Malika bagged gold at the World Cup in Slovakia.



