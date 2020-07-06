Go to the main site
    23rd International AIDS Conference and COVID-19 Conferenceto  be held virtually

    6 July 2020, 14:03

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM This year, the 23rd International AIDS Conference will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    From 6-9 July, WHO speakers will share the latest scientific evidence and recommendations on HIV prevention, diagnosis and treatment through a number of satellite sessions and a plenary focused on pediatric HIV. The conference will be followed on 10-11 July by a virtual COVID-19 summit featuring opening remarks by the WHO Director-General, the WHO’s official website reads.

    Join WHO at the virtual conference and network in real time with scientists, advocates, policy makers and people living with HIV from across the globe.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    World News WHO
