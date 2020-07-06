Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
23rd International AIDS Conference and COVID-19 Conferenceto  be held virtually

6 July 2020, 14:03
GENEVA. KAZINFORM This year, the 23rd International AIDS Conference will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 6-9 July, WHO speakers will share the latest scientific evidence and recommendations on HIV prevention, diagnosis and treatment through a number of satellite sessions and a plenary focused on pediatric HIV. The conference will be followed on 10-11 July by a virtual COVID-19 summit featuring opening remarks by the WHO Director-General, the WHO’s official website reads.

Join WHO at the virtual conference and network in real time with scientists, advocates, policy makers and people living with HIV from across the globe.


