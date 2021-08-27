239 evacuated following blasts at military unit in Zhambyl rgn

ZHAMBYL REGION. KAZINFORM – 239 people have been evacuated from the settlements nearby the military unit rocked by a series blasts in Zhambyl region, Kazinform cites the press service of the region’s administration.

In a statement the press service of Zhambyl region’s administration said that 221 residents were placed in specially equipped facilities in the city of Taraz. 18 more were moved to the same facilities in the village of B. Momyshuly, Zhualinsk district.

It is also said that over 400 places for evacuees from the areas affected by the blasts in Zhambyl region have been deployed, with 1,000 more on standby.

A fire broke out at a military unit located in Baizakskiy district of Zhambyl region at around 7:00pm local time on August 26.



