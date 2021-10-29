Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    239,000 get vaccine against COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn

    29 October 2021, 07:41

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Mass vaccination against coronavirus infection is underway in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

    Mass vaccination against coronavirus infection is underway in Atyrau region. Over the last 24 hours 435 locals were administered the 1st shot of the vaccine against coronavirus infection, the healthcare department of Atyrau region informs.

    Starting from February 1, 2021 some 239,078 were given the 1st shot of the vaccine against coronavirus infection, while 231,753 more fully completed the vaccination cycle.

    As of October 28 this year 8,234,777 people the countrywide were inoculated with the 1st jab of the vaccine against coronavirus infection, while 7,421,169 received both.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    4 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    5 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador