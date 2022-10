14 September 2022, 09:18

238 patients getting hospital treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 15,093 Kazakhstanis are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan today, the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare informed.

238 patients are in hospitals, and 14,855 patients are at home care.

The condition of 12 patients is estimated as serious, one patient is critically ill and three more are on life support.