236 thou people given 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 October 2021, 16:39
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 496 people have been inoculated against the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region as the mass vaccination campaign proceeds is underway, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The number of people given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine stands at 236,422 in Atyrau region. Both jabs have been received by 208,135 Atyrau region residents, the press service of the health office said.

Over the past day, the first jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 469 locals in Atyrau region.

Earlier the health office informed about the hospital and ICU occupancy rates in the region.

It bears to remind that vaccination against COVID-19 started in Kazakhstan in early February 2021. Healthcare workers were the first to be immunized against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination of all eligible Kazakhstanis kicked off on April 2 countrywide.


