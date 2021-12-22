Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
235,117 receive Pfizer vaccine 1st jab

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 December 2021, 10:33
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Acting Healthcare Minister Zhandos Burkitbayev told the Government meeting how many people received the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus, Kazinform reports.

«As of today, 235,117 people, including 187,315 teens and 47,787 pregnant and breastfeeding moms were administered the Pfizer vaccine 1st shot, while 66,117 were given the 2nd dose,» he noted.

According to him, 303,000 people were revaccinated against COVID-19.

As earlier reported, the country’s health situation is improving. The situation is under control. Over the past 24 hours 416 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Kazakhstan.


