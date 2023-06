234 Kazakhstanis getting hospital treatment for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,272 Kazakhstanis are getting treatment for COVID-19 as of July 5, 2022, Kazinform reports.

234 of them are in hospitals and 1,038 are at home care. 12 patients are in serious condition, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare.