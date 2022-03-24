Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    234 Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19 last 24 hr

    24 March 2022, 08:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 234 people more beat coronavirus, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    12 recovered in the Kazakh capital, 34 in Almaty, 1 in Akmola region, 0 in Aktobe region, 5 in Almaty region, 0 in Atyrau region, 3 in East Kazakhstan, 76 in Zhambyl region, 0 in West Kazakhstan, 14 in Karaganda region, 13 in Kostanay region, 0 in Kyzylorda region, 0 in Mangistau region, 1 in Pavlodar region, 75 in North Kazakhstan, 0 in Turkestan region. As a result, the number of recovered rose to 1,286,315.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
    4 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    5 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'