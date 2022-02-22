Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    230 COVID-19 patients in critical conditions in Kazakhstan

    22 February 2022, 10:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 30,846 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 22 February, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    According to the commission, 4,198 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while there are also 26,648 at-home care COVID-19 patients countrywide.

    230 patients are in critical condition, 103 are in extremely severe condition and 85 are on artificial lung ventilation.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 483 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,299,566 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,256,284 people recovered from the novel coronavirus.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
    4 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    5 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'