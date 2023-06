FUZHOU.KAZINFORM Twenty-three people have been rescued after a hotel building collapsed in the city of Quanzhou, east China's Fujian Province, Saturday evening, local authorities said, Xinhua reported.

The accident happened at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Licheng District. According to the preliminary report, about 70 people were trapped. As of 9:00 p.m., 23 people had been rescued.

Further rescue work is underway.