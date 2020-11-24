Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    23% of COVID-19 cases reported in seniors in N Kazakhstan

    24 November 2020, 20:11

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 105 COVID-19 cases have been reported in North Kazakhstan region over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the briefing, Asset Zhumatayev, head of the sanitary and epidemic control department of Petropavlovsk city, said that out of 105 fresh cases of COVID-19 46 are symptomless.

    The biggest number of fresh COVID-19 cases has been reported in the city of Petropavlovsk – 35. Akkaiynsk and Kyzylshar districts have reported the second and third highest COVID-19 cases – 21 and 14, respectively.

    According to Mr Zhumatayev, most COVID-19 cases have been reported in people aged 60-69 years old – 27%. 50-59 years old account for 19% of the total COVID-19 infections, and 30-39 years old – 17%.

    He also added that 32% of the total COVID-19 cases have been reported in the working population, 23% - in seniors, and 18% in non-working residents.

    The region has carried out a total of 154,821 COVID-19 tests since March.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev reported on criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    5 India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches