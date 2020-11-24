Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

23% of COVID-19 cases reported in seniors in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 November 2020, 20:11
23% of COVID-19 cases reported in seniors in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 105 COVID-19 cases have been reported in North Kazakhstan region over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the briefing, Asset Zhumatayev, head of the sanitary and epidemic control department of Petropavlovsk city, said that out of 105 fresh cases of COVID-19 46 are symptomless.

The biggest number of fresh COVID-19 cases has been reported in the city of Petropavlovsk – 35. Akkaiynsk and Kyzylshar districts have reported the second and third highest COVID-19 cases – 21 and 14, respectively.

According to Mr Zhumatayev, most COVID-19 cases have been reported in people aged 60-69 years old – 27%. 50-59 years old account for 19% of the total COVID-19 infections, and 30-39 years old – 17%.

He also added that 32% of the total COVID-19 cases have been reported in the working population, 23% - in seniors, and 18% in non-working residents.

The region has carried out a total of 154,821 COVID-19 tests since March.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously