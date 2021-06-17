23% of Almaty residents have immunity to COVID-19 - Bekshin

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 23% of Almaty city residents now have immunity to COVID-19, believes head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department Zhandarbek Bekshin, Kazinform correspondent reports.

23% of Almaty residents have immunity to COVID-19, 18% have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and 5% have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

According to Bekshin, in order to return to normal life people residing in the city should get vaccinated and observe the restrictions in place.

He reminded of India’s COVID-19 variant which had already penetrated Europe and Russia and urged Almaty residents to vaccinate.

As of June 16, 357,299 people or 18% of the population have been inoculated against the coronavirus infection.



