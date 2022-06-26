Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 June 2022, 12:15
23 more people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 23 more people have defeated the coronavirus infection in the country, Kazinform cites the interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 19 people have beaten COVID-19 in Almaty city.

Nur-Sultan city has reported two fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries.

Almaty and Pavlodar regions have each posted one COVID-19 recovered case over the past day.

Kazakhstan's number of COVID-19 recoveries has risen to 1,292,251.

Earlier it was reported that the country logged 66 fresh daily coronavirus cases.


