Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

23 CIS observers already accredited for 2022 Presidential Election

27 October 2022, 14:25
23 CIS observers already accredited for 2022 Presidential Election
27 October 2022, 14:25

23 CIS observers already accredited for 2022 Presidential Election

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 23 observes from the CIS states have already been accredited for observation of the presidential elections in Kazakhstan. Deputy Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Ilhomjon Nematov said it at a briefing held at the Central Election Commission office in Astana today.

«Our work is based on openness, democratism, and neutrality, without interference into the internal affairs of Kazakhstan, with the observance of basic norms and principles of international law. This will be the 15th observation mission of the CIS in Kazakhstan. We are confident that the observation process will be unbiased. We will create a coordination council which will involve heads of all groups of observers. The final document will be released on November 21 after the voting. Our statement will be based exceptionally on the results of observation of long-term and short-term observers,» said Ilhom Nematov.

As the speaker noted , 23 out of 100 CIS observers had already been accredited.

The CIS Observer Mission includes the representatives of all CIS states, CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the Inter-State Union of Russia and Belarus, the diplomats accredited in Astana and employees of the CIS Executive Committee.


Related news
9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Read also
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev meets election observers of TurkPA
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News