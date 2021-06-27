Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
23,552 Kazakhstanis receiving treatment for COVID-19

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
27 June 2021, 10:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 23,552 (22,212 coronavirus-positive and 1,340 coronavirus negative cases) Kazakhstanis are receiving treatment for COVID-19 as of June 27, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

Out of which 6,015 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 15,875 receiving outpatient treatment. 409 patients are in the critical condition, 104 in extremely critical condition, 68 are on life support.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 1,672 new coronavirus cases.


