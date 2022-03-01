Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Politics

    22nd extraordinary Congress of Nur Otan Party kicks off

    1 March 2022, 11:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The 22nd extraordinary Congress of the Nur Otan party chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Congress held online focuses on priorities for further modernization of the Party's work.

    According to Askhat Oralov, 399 delegates representing each region of Kazakhstan are to take part in the Congress.

    On February 28, by order of the Party's Political Council, the Congress's agenda was approved. These include introduction changes to the membership of the Political Council, Nur Otan Party modernization.

    Notably, Chairman of the Nur Otan party Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced to convene an extraordinary Congress of the Party on March 1.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Nur Otan Party Kazakhstan Amanat Party
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev meets with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Kazakh PM Smailov takes part in Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Sochi
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana